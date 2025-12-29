Left Menu

Himachal Cabinet Protests MGNREGA Repeal at Gandhi Statue

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, protested against the central government's decision to discontinue the MGNREGA scheme. The state government calls the move 'anti-rural' and vows statewide protests. Concerns also arose regarding the impact on apple imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:48 IST
Himachal Cabinet Protests MGNREGA Repeal at Gandhi Statue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move against the central government's discontinuation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, organized a protest.

Held at the historical Ridge ground near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, the demonstration underscored the concerns over the decision's impact on rural livelihoods. Sukhu emphasized the state's readiness to stage protests at district and block levels to shed light on the implications of the scheme's repeal.

Amid the protest, attention was also directed towards the Centre's recent decision on apple import duties, with Sukhu promising to robustly defend the interests of Himachal's apple growers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

 India
2
CPI(M) Eyes Comeback After Local Body Election Setback

CPI(M) Eyes Comeback After Local Body Election Setback

 India
3
CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Pradesh

CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Prades...

 India
4
Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025