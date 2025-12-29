Himachal Cabinet Protests MGNREGA Repeal at Gandhi Statue

In a bold move against the central government's discontinuation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, organized a protest.

Held at the historical Ridge ground near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, the demonstration underscored the concerns over the decision's impact on rural livelihoods. Sukhu emphasized the state's readiness to stage protests at district and block levels to shed light on the implications of the scheme's repeal.

Amid the protest, attention was also directed towards the Centre's recent decision on apple import duties, with Sukhu promising to robustly defend the interests of Himachal's apple growers.

(With inputs from agencies.)