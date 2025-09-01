Left Menu

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of Five Pakistan Army Personnel in Gilgit-Baltistan

A Pakistan army helicopter crashed in Gilgit-Baltistan, killing five personnel, including two officers. The MI-17 was on a routine training mission when it attempted a crash landing due to a technical fault. It marks the second helicopter crash in the region in recent weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:07 IST
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of Five Pakistan Army Personnel in Gilgit-Baltistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident, five Pakistan army personnel lost their lives when a helicopter crashed in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The MI-17 helicopter, engaged in routine training, developed a technical fault and attempted a crash-landing near Hudor village, resulting in fatalities.

Identified victims include two officers and three crew members, intensifying safety concerns following a similar incident last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI and Education: Embracing the Future Fearlessly

AI and Education: Embracing the Future Fearlessly

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury: Relief Efforts in Full Swing

Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury: Relief Efforts in Full Swing

 India
3
Revolutionizing Cardiology: AliveCor Launches AI-Powered ECG Device in India

Revolutionizing Cardiology: AliveCor Launches AI-Powered ECG Device in India

 India
4
India's Auto Industry Sees Mixed Sales Performance in August 2025

India's Auto Industry Sees Mixed Sales Performance in August 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025