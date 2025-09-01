Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of Five Pakistan Army Personnel in Gilgit-Baltistan
A Pakistan army helicopter crashed in Gilgit-Baltistan, killing five personnel, including two officers. The MI-17 was on a routine training mission when it attempted a crash landing due to a technical fault. It marks the second helicopter crash in the region in recent weeks.
In a tragic incident, five Pakistan army personnel lost their lives when a helicopter crashed in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.
The MI-17 helicopter, engaged in routine training, developed a technical fault and attempted a crash-landing near Hudor village, resulting in fatalities.
Identified victims include two officers and three crew members, intensifying safety concerns following a similar incident last month.
