Maratha Quota Stand-off: Supriya Sule Calls for Immediate Government Action

Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) MP, criticized the Maharashtra government for its failure to address Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange's hunger strike effectively. She calls for an all-party meeting and a resolution in the state assembly. Sule also criticized the BJP's remarks about her father during the agitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:23 IST
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has sharply criticized the Maharashtra government over its handling of the Maratha quota agitation led by Manoj Jarange, who is on a prolonged hunger strike since August 29 in Mumbai.

Sule emphasized that the administration should have anticipated Jarange's presence in the city and managed the situation more effectively to avoid a stand-off. She urged the government to convene an all-party meeting to resolve the reservation issue, suggesting a cabinet decision and state assembly resolution if necessary.

Amid mounting pressure, Sule accused the ruling BJP of undermining her father, Sharad Pawar, while simultaneously deflecting blame onto him despite being in control with 250 MLAs. She called for the implementation of the Chief Minister's past recommendations on reservations.

