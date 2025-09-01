Bihar's Electoral Roll Challenge: Over 36,000 Inclusion Requests Amidst Political Contentions
The concluding month-long period for claiming inclusion or deletion from Bihar's electoral rolls saw over 36,000 requests for inclusion and over 2.17 lakh objections citing wrongful inclusions. Political parties, including the BJP and CPI-ML, actively participated. Final rolls are due on September 30, but claims can extend beyond this date.
The deadline for filing claims and objections on Bihar's electoral rolls ended Monday, with over 36,000 individuals seeking inclusion and more than 2.17 lakh objections citing wrongful inclusions. Among political entities, the BJP notably filed 16 removal objections, being the only national party to do so.
The CPI-ML and RJD demanded inclusions and deletions on the draft rolls, published on August 1, with the final version due on September 30. The process attracted significant attention as Bihar faces upcoming elections, potentially slated for November.
The Supreme Court addressed concerns over the Special Intensive Revision, affirming that claims beyond September 1 would still be considered. Almost all registered voters have submitted verification documents, with Aadhaar being one of the accepted forms of identity.
