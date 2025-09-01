Left Menu

Bihar's Electoral Roll Challenge: Over 36,000 Inclusion Requests Amidst Political Contentions

The concluding month-long period for claiming inclusion or deletion from Bihar's electoral rolls saw over 36,000 requests for inclusion and over 2.17 lakh objections citing wrongful inclusions. Political parties, including the BJP and CPI-ML, actively participated. Final rolls are due on September 30, but claims can extend beyond this date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:28 IST
Bihar's Electoral Roll Challenge: Over 36,000 Inclusion Requests Amidst Political Contentions
  • Country:
  • India

The deadline for filing claims and objections on Bihar's electoral rolls ended Monday, with over 36,000 individuals seeking inclusion and more than 2.17 lakh objections citing wrongful inclusions. Among political entities, the BJP notably filed 16 removal objections, being the only national party to do so.

The CPI-ML and RJD demanded inclusions and deletions on the draft rolls, published on August 1, with the final version due on September 30. The process attracted significant attention as Bihar faces upcoming elections, potentially slated for November.

The Supreme Court addressed concerns over the Special Intensive Revision, affirming that claims beyond September 1 would still be considered. Almost all registered voters have submitted verification documents, with Aadhaar being one of the accepted forms of identity.

TRENDING

1
AI and Education: Embracing the Future Fearlessly

AI and Education: Embracing the Future Fearlessly

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury: Relief Efforts in Full Swing

Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury: Relief Efforts in Full Swing

 India
3
Revolutionizing Cardiology: AliveCor Launches AI-Powered ECG Device in India

Revolutionizing Cardiology: AliveCor Launches AI-Powered ECG Device in India

 India
4
India's Auto Industry Sees Mixed Sales Performance in August 2025

India's Auto Industry Sees Mixed Sales Performance in August 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025