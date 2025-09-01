Left Menu

BJP Women's Wing Protests in Kolkata Against Congress, TMC Remarks

Members of BJP's women's wing held a demonstration in Kolkata, protesting comments made by Congress and TMC about PM Modi and HM Shah. Led by Phalguni Patra and joined by Locket Chatterjee, the protesters blocked traffic despite police interventions. Patra vowed to continue the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:59 IST
BJP Women's Wing Protests in Kolkata Against Congress, TMC Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP women's wing took to the streets of central Kolkata on Monday to protest against derogatory remarks made by Congress and TMC members targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Under the leadership of BJP Mahila Morcha president Phalguni Patra, approximately 200 members gathered outside the BJP's state headquarters at Muralidhar Sen Lane, where former MP Locket Chatterjee also joined the protest.

The demonstrators disrupted traffic by burning tyres and blocking the critical CR Avenue. Patra criticized the Kolkata Police for dismantling their approved protest stage and declared their determination to continue protesting against the disparaging comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks Protests

Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks...

 India
2
Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

 India
3
Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Comprehensive Operation Begins

Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Comprehensive Operation Begins

 India
4
Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bright Solution to Energy Savings

Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bri...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025