BJP Women's Wing Protests in Kolkata Against Congress, TMC Remarks

The BJP women's wing took to the streets of central Kolkata on Monday to protest against derogatory remarks made by Congress and TMC members targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Under the leadership of BJP Mahila Morcha president Phalguni Patra, approximately 200 members gathered outside the BJP's state headquarters at Muralidhar Sen Lane, where former MP Locket Chatterjee also joined the protest.

The demonstrators disrupted traffic by burning tyres and blocking the critical CR Avenue. Patra criticized the Kolkata Police for dismantling their approved protest stage and declared their determination to continue protesting against the disparaging comments.

