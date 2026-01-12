Diplomatic Push for Ariha Shah: A Test of Cultural Custody

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue of baby Ariha Shah's custody with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, urging for her return to India. Ariha has been in German foster care for over four years after allegations of harassment against her parents.

The Indian government continues to press for Ariha's repatriation, emphasizing the significance of her being raised within her cultural and social milieu. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri articulated India's stance, stressing the matter's transition from a legal to a humanitarian context during their discussions in Ahmedabad.

Efforts will remain steadfast at both diplomatic and governmental levels to ensure that Ariha can experience an Indian upbringing, while maintaining good bilateral relations between India and Germany. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has also discussed the matter with his German counterparts.

