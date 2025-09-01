Left Menu

Former VP Dhankhar Finds Temporary Home in Chhatarpur Farmhouse

Former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar has temporarily relocated to a private farmhouse in Chhatarpur, south Delhi, owned by INLD leader Abhay Chautala, six weeks after resigning from his post. He will remain there until his official Type-VIII residence is allocated. Dhankhar shares close ties with the Chautala family.

Former VP Dhankhar Finds Temporary Home in Chhatarpur Farmhouse
Former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar has found a temporary residence in a private farmhouse owned by INLD leader Abhay Chautala in Chhatarpur, south Delhi. This move comes six weeks after Dhankhar resigned from his position, as confirmed by officials on Monday evening.

Dhankhar's stay at the Gadaipur area farmhouse is an interim arrangement until he is allotted a Type-VIII official residence, which he is entitled to as a former vice-president. Officials mentioned that the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has not yet received a formal request from Dhankhar for a government bungalow.

The Chautala family has a long-standing relationship with Dhankhar, who praised the late Devi Lal and former Haryana chief minister O P Chautala for their mentorship in his political career. Dhankhar's decision was supported by Abhay Chautala, noting their familial bonds. Amid his relocation, Dhankhar remains out of the public eye, while the election to choose his successor looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

