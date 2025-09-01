Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks Protests
Bholendra Pal Singh, brother of BJP MLA Mahendra Pal Singh, was arrested for derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Protests sparked in Gorakhpur, resulting in seven FIRs for communal disturbance. The region's media and police are closely following this political controversy.
Bholendra Pal Singh, brother of BJP MLA Mahendra Pal Singh, has been arrested following derogatory social media remarks targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. His arrest has stoked public ire, leading to protests and multiple FIRs.
After a manhunt, Gorakhpur police apprehended Bholendra from a hotel in Kushinagar. The controversial post had been deleted but significantly escalated tensions, prompting public demonstrations demanding accountability.
Authorities are investigating further, including seizing a large quantity of illicit liquor during searches. Mahendra Pal Singh, distancing himself, emphasized that the law should take its course. Public sentiment strongly decries the remarks, urging swift legal action.
