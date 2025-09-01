SCO's Unified Stance Against Terrorism and Double Standards

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) sharply criticized the Pahalgam terror attack during its summit, aligning with India's stance against 'double standards' in global counterterrorism efforts. This influential assembly, attended by key world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, reiterated its commitment to combating terrorism.

Within its declaration, the SCO members condemned the military operations by Israel in Gaza, highlighting the severe humanitarian impact. The organisation also expressed its disapproval of U.S. military actions in Iran, denouncing them as violations of international law. Additionally, the declaration underscored the importance of sovereign states leading the fight against terrorist threats.

The SCO's resolutions emphasize reforming global economic governance to support open and fair trade systems, while maintaining regional security as a priority. This firm stance against terrorism aims to galvanize a non-discriminatory and multilateral trading framework to promote global economic growth and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)