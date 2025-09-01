Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Urges Flood Relief for Punjab

In the wake of devastating floods sweeping through Punjab, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called urgently on both the Central and Punjab state governments for immediate relief efforts. Gandhi stressed the imperative to assist the flood-stricken victims and ensure compensation for the extensive losses endured by the local population.

For several days, Punjab has battled significant flooding, with particularly grievous impacts on farmers. Showing solidarity, Priyanka Gandhi appealed to her fellow Congress party members to reach out and aid those suffering during this crisis. The state, beleaguered by natural calamity, has seen its resilient citizens respond with fortitude.

The inundation has led to numerous districts heavily affected by continuous rainfall, exceeding the norm by 74 percent and breaking a 25-year-old record in August. Responding to the catastrophe, the state government extended school shutdowns until September 3. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mann has highlighted the scope of the calamity impacting around 1,000 villages in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)