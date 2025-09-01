Left Menu

BJP Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' Claims

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi's claim of a 'hydrogen bomb' revelation regarding 'vote chori', calling his past 'atom bomb' accusations unsubstantial. The party accused him of disrespecting the position of Leader of the Opposition. They maintained that the BJP would secure victory in upcoming Bihar elections despite Gandhi's allegations.

Updated: 01-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:13 IST
BJP Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' Claims
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he declared his upcoming 'hydrogen bomb' expose on alleged 'vote chori'. The BJP dismissed his past 'atom bomb' claims as baseless, questioning his approach as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad argued Gandhi's tactics insult the electorate, urging voters to reject his 'arrogance'. Prasad also took aim at RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, highlighting internal conflicts within their ranks. He asserted that Gandhi's campaign, driven by past electoral defeats, would not sway the Bihar assembly polls.

Despite setbacks in recent elections, BJP leaders expressed confidence in their strategy. Prasad contended that electoral roll reviews in Bihar revealed attempts by opposition leaders to manipulate results. Gandhi's wider allegations, he argued, are part of a pattern of unfounded claims that fail to resonate with voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

