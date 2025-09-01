Sumitra Mahajan's Strong Stand Against Misogyny in Politics

In a forceful address during a BJP women's wing protest, former Lok Sabha speaker and senior BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan issued a stark warning to Congress leaders against making objectionable remarks about women.

Mahajan emphasized the consequences of disrespect towards women, stating that repeatedly injuring women's honor could ignite 'Matru Shakti' (mother power) into action to defend dignity.

Citing alleged derogatory remarks by Rahul Gandhi and others during recent Congress events, she implored for a respectful political environment and criticized the opposition's undignified discourse, linking it to deeper societal reform needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)