Left Menu

Sumitra Mahajan's Strong Stand Against Misogyny in Politics

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan criticized Congress leaders for derogatory remarks against women, warning that disrespect towards women could lead to unpredictable consequences. Addressing a BJP women's wing protest, she highlighted the importance of respectful political discourse, especially concerning women's dignity and criticized opposition leaders for undignified language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:02 IST
Sumitra Mahajan's Strong Stand Against Misogyny in Politics
Sumitra Mahajan
  • Country:
  • India

In a forceful address during a BJP women's wing protest, former Lok Sabha speaker and senior BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan issued a stark warning to Congress leaders against making objectionable remarks about women.

Mahajan emphasized the consequences of disrespect towards women, stating that repeatedly injuring women's honor could ignite 'Matru Shakti' (mother power) into action to defend dignity.

Citing alleged derogatory remarks by Rahul Gandhi and others during recent Congress events, she implored for a respectful political environment and criticized the opposition's undignified discourse, linking it to deeper societal reform needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives of Two Farmers

Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives of Two Farmers

 India
2
Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

 India
3
Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

 India
4
Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025