India-US 'Yudh Abhyas 2025': A Tactical Military Drill Amid Tense Trade Ties

India and the US will conduct a bilateral military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2025' in Alaska from September 1-14, amid trade tensions. The 14-day drills will involve various tactical operations, focusing on enhancing capabilities for UN peacekeeping and multi-domain challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Military troops from India and the United States are set to collaborate in a diverse array of tactical exercises, including the integrated usage of artillery, aviation, and electronic warfare systems. These operations form part of a bilateral exercise in Alaska, according to officials, commencing September 1.

The 'India-US Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025' will unfold over a fortnight, amidst heightened trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington triggered by policies enacted by US President Donald Trump concerning tariffs and trade.

Over two weeks, troops will engage in a myriad of tactical rehearsals encompassing heliborne operations, unmanned aerial systems deployment, mountain warfare, and casualty evacuation. These activities aim to bolster capabilities for United Nations peacekeeping and readiness against multi-domain challenges.

