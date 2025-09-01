India-US 'Yudh Abhyas 2025': A Tactical Military Drill Amid Tense Trade Ties

Military troops from India and the United States are set to collaborate in a diverse array of tactical exercises, including the integrated usage of artillery, aviation, and electronic warfare systems. These operations form part of a bilateral exercise in Alaska, according to officials, commencing September 1.

The 'India-US Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025' will unfold over a fortnight, amidst heightened trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington triggered by policies enacted by US President Donald Trump concerning tariffs and trade.

Over two weeks, troops will engage in a myriad of tactical rehearsals encompassing heliborne operations, unmanned aerial systems deployment, mountain warfare, and casualty evacuation. These activities aim to bolster capabilities for United Nations peacekeeping and readiness against multi-domain challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)