IIT Madras Unveils Breakthrough Ramjet Technology for Artillery

IIT Madras announced a groundbreaking development in defense technology on Monday, revealing the successful testing of ramjet-propelled 155mm artillery shells. These advanced projectiles can extend the range of existing gun systems by nearly 50 percent, providing a cost-effective solution for the Indian Armed Forces.

Professor P.A. Ramakrishna of IIT Madras, who leads the project, highlighted the strategic advantages of this technology. By significantly increasing engagement distances, the innovation promises enhanced tactical flexibility and deeper strike capabilities without necessitating new gun platforms or costly missile acquisitions.

The initiative commenced in 2020, in partnership with the Indian Army, and has undergone rigorous testing phases, including trials at the School of Artillery, Deolali, and the Pokhran Field Firing Range. Further refinements are aimed at achieving full operational capability.

