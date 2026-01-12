Left Menu

IIT Madras Unveils Breakthrough Ramjet Technology for Artillery

IIT Madras has developed and tested ramjet-propelled 155mm artillery shells capable of extending gun ranges by 50%, offering a cost-effective upgrade for the Indian military. This advancement promises greater tactical flexibility and maintains combat lethality without requiring new platforms or expensive missile systems.

Updated: 12-01-2026 16:29 IST
IIT Madras announced a groundbreaking development in defense technology on Monday, revealing the successful testing of ramjet-propelled 155mm artillery shells. These advanced projectiles can extend the range of existing gun systems by nearly 50 percent, providing a cost-effective solution for the Indian Armed Forces.

Professor P.A. Ramakrishna of IIT Madras, who leads the project, highlighted the strategic advantages of this technology. By significantly increasing engagement distances, the innovation promises enhanced tactical flexibility and deeper strike capabilities without necessitating new gun platforms or costly missile acquisitions.

The initiative commenced in 2020, in partnership with the Indian Army, and has undergone rigorous testing phases, including trials at the School of Artillery, Deolali, and the Pokhran Field Firing Range. Further refinements are aimed at achieving full operational capability.

