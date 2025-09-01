Left Menu

Funding Crisis Looms Over ILO as U.S. Cuts Contributions

The International Labour Organization faces a significant funding challenge following a $107 million cut proposed by the Trump administration. As the U.S. seeks to retract a portion of foreign aid, there are concerns about job security at the ILO, which is heavily reliant on U.S. contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:18 IST
Funding Crisis Looms Over ILO as U.S. Cuts Contributions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) might face severe financial constraints due to a proposed $107 million funding cut by the Trump administration, according to an internal communication reviewed by Reuters. The Geneva-based U.N. agency, committed to promoting international labour rights, is apprehensive about potential job losses amidst diminishing U.S. fiscal support.

The proposed cuts come as part of a broader strategy by President Donald Trump to retract $4.9 billion in foreign aid. The ILO's Director-General, Gilbert F. Houngbo, has informed staff of the uncertainty surrounding these budgetary changes, citing the need for further clarification from the U.S. administration.

The potential reduction raises tension among ILO staff, driven by fears of job cuts and dissatisfaction with statements from the White House that alleged the ILO works against U.S. corporate interests. Compounding the situation, the ILO approved a $930 million budget for 2026-2027, amid potential instability in future funding sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives of Two Farmers

Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives of Two Farmers

 India
2
Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

 India
3
Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

 India
4
Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025