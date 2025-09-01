Tensions Rise: Venezuela Stands Firm Against US Naval Buildup

In an unexpected move, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro proclaimed on Monday that his nation is enduring the most severe threat faced in South America in a century. This declaration took place during a rare press conference attended by officials and military personnel.

The current tensions between Venezuela and the United States have intensified following a substantial U.S. naval deployment in the Southern Caribbean. U.S. officials claim that these measures aim to combat threats from Latin American drug cartels, supporting President Donald Trump's administration goals of border security and curbing migration.

However, Maduro and other Venezuelan leaders assert that the naval presence signifies an imminent threat to their country, framing it as a pretext for potential intervention. Despite these tensions, Maduro emphasized that Venezuela remains peaceful and will not succumb to external pressures. Meanwhile, the U.S. has amplified its efforts by offering a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest over alleged links to drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)