U.S. Treasury Secretary's Take on Dollar and Euro Dynamics

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence in the dollar despite its position against the euro, highlighting Europe's strong fiscal expansion driven by Germany. He emphasized that the market is effectively managing the situation, referencing Europe's ongoing economic policies as a stabilizing factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arlington | Updated: 02-09-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 00:25 IST
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed no concern over the dollar's comparative position to the euro, as Europe's fiscal policies promise strength for the euro.

In an interview, Bessent highlighted Germany's leadership in driving Europe's significant fiscal expansion, contributing positively to economic dynamics.

Bessent remarked that the market is handling the current economic landscape well, signaling confidence in ongoing fiscal strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

