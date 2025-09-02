Giuliani to Receive Medal of Freedom Amid Controversy and Injury

Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, as announced by President Donald Trump on Monday. The decision comes just days after Giuliani was injured in a car crash and amid ongoing legal issues stemming from his involvement in false election claims.

Giuliani, previously celebrated for his role in leading New York City following the 9/11 attacks, has faced significant legal challenges in recent years. He was disbarred in two states and criminally charged in Georgia and Arizona for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing.

While in hospital recovering from injuries, including a fractured vertebra, Giuliani's contentious public life reflects both his elevation to America's highest civilian honor and his sharp fall from political grace. Despite his recent controversies, Trump's statement hailed Giuliani as the 'greatest Mayor in New York's history' and a 'great American Patriot.'