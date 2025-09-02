Left Menu

Giuliani to Receive Medal of Freedom Amid Controversy and Injury

President Trump announced he will award Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, despite Giuliani's legal troubles and injury from a recent car crash. Giuliani, once praised for his leadership post-9/11, has faced criticism for promoting false election claims, leading to his disbarment and legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 02:44 IST
Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, as announced by President Donald Trump on Monday. The decision comes just days after Giuliani was injured in a car crash and amid ongoing legal issues stemming from his involvement in false election claims.

Giuliani, previously celebrated for his role in leading New York City following the 9/11 attacks, has faced significant legal challenges in recent years. He was disbarred in two states and criminally charged in Georgia and Arizona for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing.

While in hospital recovering from injuries, including a fractured vertebra, Giuliani's contentious public life reflects both his elevation to America's highest civilian honor and his sharp fall from political grace. Despite his recent controversies, Trump's statement hailed Giuliani as the 'greatest Mayor in New York's history' and a 'great American Patriot.'

