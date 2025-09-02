Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Train Journey: A High-Stakes Occasion

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travels to China on his armored train, marking a significant diplomatic occasion. Joining him are key North Korean officials such as Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and IAD Director Kim Song Nam, highlighting the importance of multilateral ties and discussions with leaders like Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embarked on a significant diplomatic mission, traveling to China on a specially equipped armored train to attend an event marking Japan's World War Two surrender. The presence of influential foreign leaders, including China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, underscores the event's significance.

Accompanying Kim Jong Un are high-ranking North Korean officials. Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, notable for her long-standing involvement in the nation's diplomatic efforts, was prominently featured in state media alongside Kim, emphasizing the trip's high-profile nature.

Kim's delegation also includes Kim Song Nam, the International Affairs Director for the ruling Workers' Party and an expert on China-North Korea relations. This visit shines a spotlight on North Korea's strategic diplomatic network, as Kim seeks to strengthen ties with global allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

