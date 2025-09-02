Left Menu

Xi Welcomes Putin: A Meeting of 'Old Friends'

Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing him as an 'old friend' amidst overlapping challenges from the U.S. Relations between China and Russia have strengthened, especially post-Ukraine invasion. Both leaders also engaged in trilateral talks with the Mongolian president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-09-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 10:46 IST
Xi Welcomes Putin: A Meeting of 'Old Friends'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese leader Xi Jinping extended a warm welcome to Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting their close relationship by calling him an 'old friend.' The two leaders are engaging in discussions amid shared challenges posed by the United States.

The meeting marks a significant point in the growing diplomatic relationship between China and Russia, particularly in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Both leaders expressed their nations' strengthened ties, with Putin underscoring the unprecedentedly high level of relations.

The talks also included a meeting with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, emphasizing the three nations' shared interests. The discussions took place a day after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and before a significant military parade in Beijing, marking historic wartime collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

