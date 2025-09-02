Celebrating a Visionary: Pawan Kalyan's Impact on Andhra Politics
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended birthday wishes to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, praising his dedication to the common man and his integrity in politics. Naidu acknowledged Kalyan's social consciousness and contributions to the state's development.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's 57th birthday with heartfelt accolades, especially highlighting Kalyan's social consciousness and commitment to supporting the common man. In a statement, Naidu called Kalyan a man of 'sharp words,' recognized for his integrity and responsiveness in politics.
Naidu further elaborated on Kalyan's role in politics, emphasizing how the actor-politician adheres to his principles while instilling values in the political landscape. The Chief Minister expressed admiration for Kalyan's approach and wished him a prosperous future, filled with numerous victories.
In his congratulatory message, Naidu underscored the indispensable role Kalyan has played in the development of Andhra Pradesh, noting that his contributions will be long remembered.
