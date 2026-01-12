Andhra Pradesh Releases Rs 2,600 Crore as Festive Cheer to Employees and Contractors

In a significant financial move, the Andhra Pradesh government announced a disbursement exceeding Rs 2,600 crore to cover Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) arrears. This payout is aimed at 5.7 lakh beneficiaries including state employees, pensioners, police personnel, and contractors.

State Finance Minister P Keshav confirmed the release of Rs 2,653 crore, stating it includes Rs 1,100 crore for DA and DR arrears and Rs 110 crore for police personnel's surrender leave payments. The government's festive gesture as a Sankranti gift reflects its commitment to timely payments.

The remaining funds have been designated for crucial infrastructure programs, with Rs 1,243 crore allocated for External Aided Projects (EAP), NABARD initiatives, and state infrastructure objectives, highlighting the administration's focus on development and public welfare.

