Legacy of YSR: A Tribute to a Revolutionary Leader

On Tuesday, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy commemorated the 16th death anniversary of his father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh. The former Chief Minister, fondly remembered as YSR, perished in a tragic helicopter crash in the Nallamala forest on September 2, 2009.

YSR, who held office from 2004 to 2009, is celebrated for implementing transformative welfare measures like 'Rajiv Aarogyasri' for free healthcare, 'Indiramma Illu' for housing, and significant fee reimbursement programs. These initiatives continue to impact thousands in the Telugu states.

As Jagan shared an emotional message on 'X', his sister YS Sharmila and their family gathered at YSR Ghat to pay homage. Sharmila highlighted her father's extraordinary contributions and noted the deep emotional impact left by his passing, which resonated with supporters across the region.

