Left Menu

Legacy of YSR: A Tribute to a Revolutionary Leader

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy honored his father, former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, on his 16th death anniversary. YSR, known for welfare initiatives like Aarogyasri, passed away in 2009. His family, including Jagan and sister Sharmila, paid respects at his grave, underscoring his enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:19 IST
Legacy of YSR: A Tribute to a Revolutionary Leader
YSR
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy commemorated the 16th death anniversary of his father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh. The former Chief Minister, fondly remembered as YSR, perished in a tragic helicopter crash in the Nallamala forest on September 2, 2009.

YSR, who held office from 2004 to 2009, is celebrated for implementing transformative welfare measures like 'Rajiv Aarogyasri' for free healthcare, 'Indiramma Illu' for housing, and significant fee reimbursement programs. These initiatives continue to impact thousands in the Telugu states.

As Jagan shared an emotional message on 'X', his sister YS Sharmila and their family gathered at YSR Ghat to pay homage. Sharmila highlighted her father's extraordinary contributions and noted the deep emotional impact left by his passing, which resonated with supporters across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
States Poised as Winners in GST Rate Overhaul

States Poised as Winners in GST Rate Overhaul

 India
2
Revolutionizing Finance: Next-Gen GST Reforms Set to Empower Small Businesses

Revolutionizing Finance: Next-Gen GST Reforms Set to Empower Small Businesse...

 India
3
Delhi Police Crack Down on Aligarh's Illegal Arms Factory

Delhi Police Crack Down on Aligarh's Illegal Arms Factory

 India
4
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Reservists Mobilize for Renewed Offensive

Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Reservists Mobilize for Renewed Offensive

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025