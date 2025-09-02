Left Menu

Diplomat Deepak Mittal: Bridging Nations

Veteran diplomat Deepak Mittal has been appointed as India's new ambassador to the UAE. Currently an additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, Mittal has a rich diplomatic history, having served in Qatar and heading the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk at the Ministry of External Affairs.

Veteran diplomat Deepak Mittal has been named India's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, a key appointment reflecting the strengthening relations between the two nations.

A 1998-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Mittal is currently serving as an additional secretary at the Prime Minister's Office.

Previously, he was India's ambassador to Qatar and played a crucial role in establishing diplomatic contacts with the Taliban after their power takeover in Kabul.

Mittal's appointment coincides with an enhanced strategic partnership between India and the UAE, solidified by a comprehensive economic partnership agreement inked in 2022.

The bilateral ties have significantly progressed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to the UAE in August 2015.

