Kejriwal's Call to Action: AAP Pledges One Month's Salary for Punjab Flood Relief

On Tuesday, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal declared that party MLAs and MPs will contribute a month's salary to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The donation aims to support the victims of catastrophic flooding affecting the state.

In a video message shared on X, Kejriwal appealed to political parties and the central government to urgently provide relief aid to Punjab. He emphasized the state's historical role in standing resilient during national crises and urged citizens to help Punjab in its time of need.

The severe flooding, driven by the overflow of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, has hit districts including Pathankot and Gurdaspur hard. Affected villages are grappling with the aftermath of this natural disaster.

