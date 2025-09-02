Historic Reckoning: Jair Bolsonaro's Trial Unfolds in Brazil

The landmark trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has entered its final phase, with the Supreme Court hearing closing arguments. Bolsonaro, accused of orchestrating an illegal scheme to retain power after losing the 2022 elections, stands firm on his innocence.

The trial has attracted international scrutiny, including from U.S. President Donald Trump, who criticized it as a "witch hunt". Trump imposed hefty tariffs on Brazilian imports and sanctioned Justice Alexandre de Moraes, reflecting heightened tensions between the two nations.

As the trial nears conclusion amid heightened security, the proceedings are broadcast live, capturing the attention of millions across Brazil. This historic trial reflects Brazil's turbulent political landscape and the complex legacy of its military past.

(With inputs from agencies.)