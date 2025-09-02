Left Menu

Historic Reckoning: Jair Bolsonaro's Trial Unfolds in Brazil

The trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro by the Supreme Court reaches its final stage. Accused of plans to hold onto power post-2022 election loss, Bolsonaro maintains his innocence. The trial highlights deep political divisions, draws international attention, and symbolizes Brazil's struggle with democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The landmark trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has entered its final phase, with the Supreme Court hearing closing arguments. Bolsonaro, accused of orchestrating an illegal scheme to retain power after losing the 2022 elections, stands firm on his innocence.

The trial has attracted international scrutiny, including from U.S. President Donald Trump, who criticized it as a "witch hunt". Trump imposed hefty tariffs on Brazilian imports and sanctioned Justice Alexandre de Moraes, reflecting heightened tensions between the two nations.

As the trial nears conclusion amid heightened security, the proceedings are broadcast live, capturing the attention of millions across Brazil. This historic trial reflects Brazil's turbulent political landscape and the complex legacy of its military past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

