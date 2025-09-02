Voter ID Chaos: Congress vs. BJP Showdown

In a fiery political exchange, Congress leader Pawan Khera has refuted accusations by BJP's IT department head, Amit Malviya, of possessing two voter IDs. Khera asserts that the BJP's attack is inadvertently aimed at the Election Commission (EC), citing unresolved electoral roll issues since 2016.

Malviya's claims were publicized on social media, suggesting Khera had two active EPIC numbers, a situation Khera attributes to the EC's administrative lapses. The BJP's narrative extends to accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of interfering with voter-roll revisions in Bihar to obscure alleged malpractices.

Khera demands accountability from the EC, pointing out multiple electoral cycles have passed without rectifying his voter ID status. Both parties embroil the EC in the crossfire, reflecting the persistent electoral integrity challenges and political mudslinging.