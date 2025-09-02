Left Menu

Maratha Quota Demand: Manoj Jarange Declares Victory After Government Concession

Activist Manoj Jarange announced a victory after the Maharashtra government accepted most demands for Maratha quota, including issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas. His indefinite fast ended as the state cabinet sub-committee agreed to implement the Hyderabad Gazette and to provide financial assistance and jobs to affected Maratha families.

Updated: 02-09-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:02 IST
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai witnessed jubilant celebrations as Maratha quota activist, Manoj Jarange, declared victory on Tuesday. The Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee yielded to the activists' primary demands, granting Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas and implementing the Hyderabad Gazette. The resolution came following Jarange's steadfast five-day hunger strike at Azad Maidan, where talks were held with state committee members, including minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Jarange stated that his group would vacate Mumbai by the evening if the Maharashtra government issued necessary Government Resolutions (GRs) supporting the Maratha quota. He revealed that the sub-committee accepted the Marathas' Hyderabad Gazette implementation and committed to issue an official GR. A month-long timeline was established for the Satara Gazette enactment, with all legal cases against prior Maratha protestors slated for withdrawal by the end of September.

In addition to caste certificate adjustments, Jarange highlighted assurances on financial aid and governmental employment opportunities for protest victims' families, following their educational profiles. Minister Vikhe Patil mentioned the ongoing scrutiny of 8 lakh objections to the 'sage soyare' notification, requiring two months to explore a legal strategy equating Kunbis and Marathas as one community. Jarange's August 29th hunger strike had demanded a 10% quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes categorization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

