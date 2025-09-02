Left Menu

Geneva in the Spotlight: A Potential Venue for Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz proposed Geneva as the venue for Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks during an upcoming meeting of 30 countries focused on post-war guarantees for Ukraine. The meeting, organized by the 'coalition of the willing' led by France and Britain, aims to provide Ukraine with security support post-truce.

Updated: 02-09-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:59 IST
On Tuesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced his intention to propose Geneva as the venue for Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks at a forthcoming meeting of around 30 countries, focusing on post-war guarantees for Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, Merz stated, "Geneva would be a suitable venue for a ceasefire agreement." He plans to present the proposal at the virtual meeting organized by the 'coalition of the willing,' the cooperation brokered by France and Britain.

The coalition has been in deliberations for months, aiming to outline military contributions to safeguard Ukraine against potential future Russian aggression. The Thursday meeting will concentrate on enhancing Ukraine's security in a post-conflict environment and critique Moscow's perceived reluctance to negotiate.

