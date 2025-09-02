Left Menu

Judicial Blow: Istanbul Court Overturns CHP Leadership Amid Political Turmoil

A Turkish court has removed the Istanbul provincial head of the Republican People's Party over allegations of voting irregularities. This judicial action is the latest blow against opposition to President Erdogan and has caused a significant dip in Turkish stock values. Interim leadership has been appointed amidst political upheaval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:03 IST
Judicial Blow: Istanbul Court Overturns CHP Leadership Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A Turkish court has removed the Istanbul provincial head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) due to voting irregularities, marking another judicial blow to President Tayyip Erdogan's opponents. The court found that delegate votes at a 2023 CHP Istanbul congress were swayed by monetary payments, leading to the dismissal of board members elected at the event.

The court's decision appointed former CHP deputy chair Gursel Tekin as the interim provincial head, a move that negatively impacted Turkish stocks. The ruling may influence another case in Ankara, threatening to unseat CHP leader Ozgur Ozel. That lawsuit, with a hearing due by Sept. 15, could nullify the results of the party's 38th Ordinary Congress in 2023.

The 2023 congress saw Ozel take over from Kemal Kilicdaroglu, following his loss to Erdogan in the presidential elections earlier that year. This ruling comes during an intense crackdown on Turkey's main opposition, with 15 mayors, including Istanbul's Ekrem Imamoglu, detained. Following the court's decision, Turkey's BIST 100 index fell by 5.4%, and the banking index dropped by 7.5%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tariff Tensions and Investor Uncertainty

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tariff Tensions and Investor Uncertainty

 Global
2
Honoring Excellence: SC and ST Students Shine at Dr Ambedkar National Merit Awards

Honoring Excellence: SC and ST Students Shine at Dr Ambedkar National Merit ...

 India
3
Bolton Criticizes Trump's Policies: Impact on India, Russia, and China Relations

Bolton Criticizes Trump's Policies: Impact on India, Russia, and China Relat...

 Global
4
Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Step Up: England's World Cup Qualifier Roster Update

Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Step Up: England's World Cup Qualifier Roster Updat...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025