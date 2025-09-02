France's Political Fiasco: Bayrou's Budget Battle and the Looming Crisis

In a critical week for French politics, Prime Minister François Bayrou is in a race against time to secure backing for his controversial austerity budget. This move has sparked intense discussions with political leaders, including far-right figure Marine Le Pen, ahead of a pivotal parliamentary confidence vote.

Bayrou's proposed budget, which aims to slash public spending by 44 billion euros in 2026, has ignited widespread opposition. The country's deficit and debt levels have reached alarming heights, prompting the centrist prime minister's controversial proposal. Yet, his political rivals, seizing the opportunity to challenge Bayrou's governance, have vowed to reject the plan.

Should Bayrou fail to win support, President Emmanuel Macron faces a daunting decision either to appoint a consensus-driven prime minister or dissolve the National Assembly. In the backdrop of political instability, France's economic future is uncertain as the nation grapples with mounting debt and investor apprehension.

(With inputs from agencies.)