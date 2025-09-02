MNF to Reveal Candidate for Dampa Bypoll Amid Political Tensions

The Mizo National Front (MNF), the primary opposition party in Mizoram, is set to disclose its candidate for the forthcoming Dampa by-election on Wednesday. This announcement follows the passing of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July, prompting a need for the election.

The Election Commission has yet to confirm the polling date. Party President Zoramthanga will announce the candidate in an effort to position MNF against the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which has already nominated popular Mizo singer Vanlalsailova as its candidate.

Sources suggest Dr. R Lalthangliana, former health minister and MNF senior vice president, as the probable choice for the opposition. Meanwhile, both Congress and BJP are preparing to field their candidates, with internal discussions underway to finalize their nominations.

