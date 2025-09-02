Left Menu

MNF to Reveal Candidate for Dampa Bypoll Amid Political Tensions

The Mizo National Front (MNF) will announce its candidate for the Dampa by-election, following the death of legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo. The election date remains unset. Likely contenders include MNF's Dr. R Lalthangliana and Zoram People's Movement's Vanlalsailova. The Congress and BJP are finalizing candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:37 IST
MNF to Reveal Candidate for Dampa Bypoll Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizo National Front (MNF), the primary opposition party in Mizoram, is set to disclose its candidate for the forthcoming Dampa by-election on Wednesday. This announcement follows the passing of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July, prompting a need for the election.

The Election Commission has yet to confirm the polling date. Party President Zoramthanga will announce the candidate in an effort to position MNF against the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which has already nominated popular Mizo singer Vanlalsailova as its candidate.

Sources suggest Dr. R Lalthangliana, former health minister and MNF senior vice president, as the probable choice for the opposition. Meanwhile, both Congress and BJP are preparing to field their candidates, with internal discussions underway to finalize their nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tariff Tensions and Investor Uncertainty

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tariff Tensions and Investor Uncertainty

 Global
2
Honoring Excellence: SC and ST Students Shine at Dr Ambedkar National Merit Awards

Honoring Excellence: SC and ST Students Shine at Dr Ambedkar National Merit ...

 India
3
Bolton Criticizes Trump's Policies: Impact on India, Russia, and China Relations

Bolton Criticizes Trump's Policies: Impact on India, Russia, and China Relat...

 Global
4
Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Step Up: England's World Cup Qualifier Roster Update

Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Step Up: England's World Cup Qualifier Roster Updat...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025