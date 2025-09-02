Maitree-XIV: Strengthening India-Thailand Military Ties

The 14th India-Thailand joint military exercise, Maitree-XIV, kicked off on Tuesday, emphasizing counter-terrorism strategies in semi-urban settings. The exercise features 120 Indian Army personnel from the Madras Regiment and 53 Thai soldiers from the 1st Infantry Battalion, 14th Infantry Brigade.

This two-week event is designed to bolster defense collaboration, enhance interoperability, and improve mutual understanding between the Indian and Royal Thai armies. The previous edition took place in Thailand's Tak Province, an official noted.

The exercise will engage participants in tactical drills, joint planning, specialized arms training, and physical fitness activities, all culminating in a 48-hour simulation of real-world scenarios. Instituted in 2006, Exercise Maitree stands as a pivotal military partnership, showcasing the two nations' dedication to regional peace and stability.

