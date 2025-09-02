Spain's Bold Debt Absorption Plan to Boost Regional Resources

On Tuesday, Spain's government, led by Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero, announced an ambitious plan to absorb up to 83 billion euros in regional debt. The aim is to free up more resources for local administrations, a concept initially floated as a bargaining chip in Catalonia's government formation negotiations in 2023.

The measure is seen as a way to bolster equality by allowing regions to focus on welfare state policies. However, the initiative faces a difficult path through parliament, as the leftist coalition doesn't have a majority. Despite this, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has deemed the proposal credit positive, which could result in improved credit ratings for regional debts.

The People's Party, running several regions, stands firmly against the move, arguing it rewards fiscally irresponsible regions. Meanwhile, the government plans to introduce a 'stability path' to aid the 2026 budget formulation, all under the pressure of navigating a fragmented lower house with diverse political interests.

