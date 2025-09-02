France's Financial Reckoning: Urgency for Fiscal Reform

The head of France's central bank, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, has warned of the increasing necessity to address the country's excessive budget deficit and growing debt burden. He emphasized that delays only exacerbate the issue, making future solutions more painful to implement.

With the French government potentially facing collapse due to an upcoming confidence vote, Villeroy highlighted the urgent need to stabilize public finances. The push for fiscal reform has been met with resistance from opposition lawmakers, creating a political standoff.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's debt-reduction plan has already resulted in volatility in French bonds and stocks. Villeroy's statement, set to be published on LinkedIn, calls for a broad and equitable effort to manage the financial crisis effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)