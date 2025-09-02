Left Menu

Himachal's Productive Monsoon Session: 98% Success

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly achieved a 98% productivity rate during its Monsoon session. Over 60 hours, 509 starred and 181 unstarred questions were addressed, 12 subjects discussed, and 11 bills passed. Key discussions included disaster relief efforts, with calls for a national disaster declaration.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly recorded an impressive 98% productivity during its recent Monsoon session, according to Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. Over a span of 12 sittings, the Assembly worked for 59 out of the designated 60 hours.

In this session, 509 starred questions and 181 unstarred questions were addressed. Deliberations included 12 topics under Rule 62, and discussions led to the approval of a government resolution pleading for the recognition of Himachal Pradesh's natural disasters as a national emergency.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur were prominent voices in the session, offering substantial insights and guidance on addressing the state's pressing issues, including economic and natural calamities.

