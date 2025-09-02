Left Menu

Sharif's Diplomatic Strides: Strengthening Pakistan-Russia Ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized strengthening ties with Russia during talks with President Vladimir Putin. While respecting Russia's relationship with India, Sharif expressed eagerness to enhance bilateral relations in various sectors. Both leaders discussed regional issues and multilateral cooperation at the SCO summit in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • China

During a pivotal meeting, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the importance of deepening India's ties with Russia while simultaneously building a robust Pakistan-Russia relationship. Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, acknowledging improvements in bilateral relations over recent years.

Sharif expressed gratitude for Russia's regional support and emphasized his desire to fortify ties across diverse areas such as energy, trade, investment, and cultural exchanges. The prime minister also respected Russia's relationship with India, aiming for complementary cooperation for regional prosperity.

The discussions between leaders also encompassed broader regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and the Ukraine conflict. Both leaders were committed to contributing toward regional and global stability through cooperation in multilateral forums like the SCO.

