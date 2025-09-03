Trump's Health Scrutiny: Debunking the Myths

President Donald Trump dismissed social media rumors regarding his health on Tuesday, emphasizing his active weekend schedule. He addressed reports while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, labeling them as 'fake.'

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump was experiencing swollen legs and bruising on his hand due to chronic venous insufficiency and frequent handshaking. Dr. Sean Barbabella noted these were benign conditions, common among those over 70.

Despite concerns, the White House assured the public that Trump remains in good health, with the President unperturbed by minor ailments. At 79, Trump continues his duties as the oldest U.S. president in office.