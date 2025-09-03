Left Menu

Jim Walden Exits Mayoral Race, Calls for United Front Against Mamdani

Jim Walden, a New York City mayoral candidate, has suspended his campaign, urging rivals to unite against Democratic primary victor Zohran Mamdani. Walden, who positioned himself as a free-market technocrat, warned of Mamdani's potential governance as a 'Trojan Horse,' and issued a dropout challenge ignored by opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-09-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 04:35 IST
Jim Walden, an independent candidate in the New York City mayoral race, announced on Tuesday that he was suspending his campaign. He urged other candidates to unite against Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic primary winner, fearing Mamdani's socialist policies might lead to a governance takeover he described as a 'Trojan Horse.'

Walden, an attorney with a background of representing high-profile clients like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Connor McGregor, struggled against established figures such as Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa. He had championed a free-market approach similar to former Mayor Michael Bloomberg's.

In a strategic move, Walden proposed a 'drop out challenge,' suggesting rivals maximize electoral chances by consolidating support behind the poll leader. Despite his plea, neither Adams nor Cuomo showed an intention of exiting the race, focusing instead on advancing their own campaigns.

