Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Parade: A Spectacle of Power and Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized a global choice between peace and war during China's largest-ever military parade, attended by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Xi's presence symbolized China's military and diplomatic strength, amid tensions with the United States and western nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 07:14 IST
Xi Jinping's Parade: A Spectacle of Power and Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has signaled a pivotal moment for global diplomacy, warning of a stark choice between peace and conflict. This comes as he presides over China's largest military parade to date, hosted in Tiananmen Square—a commemoration 80 years after Japan's World War Two defeat—with notable figures Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un as guests.

The event aims to exemplify China's military prowess and its growing diplomatic influence, juxtaposed against strained international relations marked by U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable trade tariffs. Xi addressed over 50,000 attendees, asserting China's commitment to peace and dialogue, dressing in attire reminiscent of Mao Zedong.

Security remains tight in Beijing as the parade unfolds, with significant roadblocks and closures facilitating the event. Xi's overarching message reinforces China's vision for a new global order, subtly opposing U.S. hegemonism. Meanwhile, Putin and Kim use the occasion to fortify strategic alliances, underscoring shifting global power dynamics.

TRENDING

1
Political Shift: Thailand's Pheu Thai Moves to Dissolve Parliament

Political Shift: Thailand's Pheu Thai Moves to Dissolve Parliament

 Thailand
2
Financial Shake-Up: Industry Consolidations and Digital Strategies Unveiled

Financial Shake-Up: Industry Consolidations and Digital Strategies Unveiled

 Global
3
Rainfall in Kashmir Causes Highway Closure and School Shutdown

Rainfall in Kashmir Causes Highway Closure and School Shutdown

 India
4
High Seas Tension: U.S. Strike on Venezuelan Drug Vessel

High Seas Tension: U.S. Strike on Venezuelan Drug Vessel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025