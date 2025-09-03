Xi Jinping's Parade: A Spectacle of Power and Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping has signaled a pivotal moment for global diplomacy, warning of a stark choice between peace and conflict. This comes as he presides over China's largest military parade to date, hosted in Tiananmen Square—a commemoration 80 years after Japan's World War Two defeat—with notable figures Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un as guests.

The event aims to exemplify China's military prowess and its growing diplomatic influence, juxtaposed against strained international relations marked by U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable trade tariffs. Xi addressed over 50,000 attendees, asserting China's commitment to peace and dialogue, dressing in attire reminiscent of Mao Zedong.

Security remains tight in Beijing as the parade unfolds, with significant roadblocks and closures facilitating the event. Xi's overarching message reinforces China's vision for a new global order, subtly opposing U.S. hegemonism. Meanwhile, Putin and Kim use the occasion to fortify strategic alliances, underscoring shifting global power dynamics.