Mayawati Cheers UP Government's Decision to Halt Controversial Shivalaya Park Project

In a significant development, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has expressed her approval of the Uttar Pradesh government's reported decision to cancel the controversial Shivalaya Park project in Kanpur's Gautam Buddha Park.

Announcing her reaction on the platform X, Mayawati welcomed the news of the project's termination, thanking the UP government for averting what she deemed a threat to social harmony. She urged the administration to remain vigilant against similar projects that could incite unrest.

The Rs 15-crore plan to build a Shivalaya Park with replicas of Jyotirlingas in Gautam Buddha Park had drawn criticism from Dalit leaders like Azad Samaj Party's Chandra Shekhar Azad, who argued it contradicted the park's secular values.

(With inputs from agencies.)