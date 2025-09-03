Left Menu

Mayawati Cheers UP Government's Decision to Halt Controversial Shivalaya Park Project

BSP president Mayawati applauds the UP government's move to cancel the Shivalaya Park project in Kanpur's Gautam Buddha Park. The proposal faced opposition due to its potential to disturb social harmony. Mayawati calls for serious action against similar plans elsewhere to maintain peace and brotherhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-09-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 09:47 IST
Mayawati Cheers UP Government's Decision to Halt Controversial Shivalaya Park Project
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has expressed her approval of the Uttar Pradesh government's reported decision to cancel the controversial Shivalaya Park project in Kanpur's Gautam Buddha Park.

Announcing her reaction on the platform X, Mayawati welcomed the news of the project's termination, thanking the UP government for averting what she deemed a threat to social harmony. She urged the administration to remain vigilant against similar projects that could incite unrest.

The Rs 15-crore plan to build a Shivalaya Park with replicas of Jyotirlingas in Gautam Buddha Park had drawn criticism from Dalit leaders like Azad Samaj Party's Chandra Shekhar Azad, who argued it contradicted the park's secular values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Life of Young Boy in Ramdas Wali

Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Life of Young Boy in Ramdas Wali

 India
2
Navigating the Jamming Crisis: A Deep Dive into GPS Interference

Navigating the Jamming Crisis: A Deep Dive into GPS Interference

 Global
3
Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for bilateral talks in Beijing, reports AP.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for b...

 Global
4
China Stages Historic Parade Amid Geopolitical Tensions

China Stages Historic Parade Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025