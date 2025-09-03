Anutin's Ambitious Bid for Prime Minister

Anutin Charnvirakul, the leader of Thailand's Bhumjaithai Party, announced his strong backing in his campaign to become the country's new prime minister. He has managed to garner the support of 146 lawmakers from seven diverse political groups and parties.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Anutin assured that he remains committed to the conditions set by the People's Party. This leading party in parliament has outlined several criteria, with one of the significant demands being the dissolution of the current house.

Anutin's strategic political alliances demonstrate his influence and ambition in shaping Thailand's political future, as he navigates the complexities of coalition-building and party negotiations.

