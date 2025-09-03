Anutin's Ambitious Bid for Prime Minister
Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Thailand's Bhumjaithai Party, announced he has secured support from 146 lawmakers across seven groups and parties in his campaign to become prime minister. He remains committed to the People's Party conditions, which include the dissolution of the house.
