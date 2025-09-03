Left Menu

Bihar Outcry: Minister Nitin Nabin Speaks Against Insults to PM Modi

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin voices strong condemnation against derogatory remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event, asserting that the people of Bihar are deeply hurt and will 'avenge this insult'. Modi emphasizes the national outrage and emotional pain caused by these comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:46 IST
Bihar Outcry: Minister Nitin Nabin Speaks Against Insults to PM Modi
Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin expressed deep dismay on Wednesday over derogatory remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event. He asserted that the people of Bihar, feeling deeply insulted, would 'avenge this affront'.

Minister Nabin described PM Modi as a dedicated 'sevak', whose initiatives such as the Ujjwala Yojana and PM Awas Yojana have earned him respect, particularly among women. Nabin emphasized that Modi's bond with the public is evident, and that his efforts have elevated women's status in India.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing this issue, underscored the profound insult these comments represent not only to his mother but to all women of the nation. He expressed disbelief that such remarks could originate from Bihar's esteemed land, highlighting the pain felt collectively by Bihar's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

 Global
2
Rajasthan's Deluge: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Railways and Highways

Rajasthan's Deluge: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Railways and Highways

 India
3
Omar Abdullah Responds to Kashmir's Weather Crisis

Omar Abdullah Responds to Kashmir's Weather Crisis

 India
4
Invenia's Ambitious Revenue Growth: A 3-Year Outlook

Invenia's Ambitious Revenue Growth: A 3-Year Outlook

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025