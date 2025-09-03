Bihar Outcry: Minister Nitin Nabin Speaks Against Insults to PM Modi
Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin expressed deep dismay on Wednesday over derogatory remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event. He asserted that the people of Bihar, feeling deeply insulted, would 'avenge this affront'.
Minister Nabin described PM Modi as a dedicated 'sevak', whose initiatives such as the Ujjwala Yojana and PM Awas Yojana have earned him respect, particularly among women. Nabin emphasized that Modi's bond with the public is evident, and that his efforts have elevated women's status in India.
Prime Minister Modi, addressing this issue, underscored the profound insult these comments represent not only to his mother but to all women of the nation. He expressed disbelief that such remarks could originate from Bihar's esteemed land, highlighting the pain felt collectively by Bihar's residents.
