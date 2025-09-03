Kremlin Denies Xi-Putin-Kim Conspiracy Allegations

The Kremlin has officially responded to allegations made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting a conspiracy involving Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, and North Korea's Kim Jong Un against the United States.

Russian state television inquired about Trump's comments, leading Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov to dismiss the conspiracy claims. Ushakov suggested that Trump's remarks might have been intended ironically, emphasizing that there are no ongoing plots.

This response comes amid a backdrop of heightened tensions showcased by Xi Jinping's warning of global choices between peace and war, during a grand military parade in Beijing alongside Putin and Kim.