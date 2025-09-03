Kremlin Denies Xi-Putin-Kim Conspiracy Allegations
The Kremlin has denied allegations of a conspiracy involving Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, and North Korea's Kim Jong Un against the United States. The claims were made by former President Donald Trump. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated there was no such plotting, possibly highlighting an ironic remark from Trump.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has officially responded to allegations made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting a conspiracy involving Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, and North Korea's Kim Jong Un against the United States.
Russian state television inquired about Trump's comments, leading Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov to dismiss the conspiracy claims. Ushakov suggested that Trump's remarks might have been intended ironically, emphasizing that there are no ongoing plots.
This response comes amid a backdrop of heightened tensions showcased by Xi Jinping's warning of global choices between peace and war, during a grand military parade in Beijing alongside Putin and Kim.
ALSO READ
Political Rift: Kavitha Quits BRS, Alleges Conspiracy by Harish Rao
My suspension part of conspiracy to control whole BRS, alleges Kavitha in Hyderabad.
Kremlin Denies Global Conspiracy with Xi and Kim
Trump Accuses Xi of Anti-U.S. Conspiracy at China's Grand Military Parade
High Court Denies Bail to Activists in 2020 Riots Conspiracy Case