Kremlin Denies Xi-Putin-Kim Conspiracy Allegations

The Kremlin has denied allegations of a conspiracy involving Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, and North Korea's Kim Jong Un against the United States. The claims were made by former President Donald Trump. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated there was no such plotting, possibly highlighting an ironic remark from Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Kremlin has officially responded to allegations made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting a conspiracy involving Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, and North Korea's Kim Jong Un against the United States.

Russian state television inquired about Trump's comments, leading Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov to dismiss the conspiracy claims. Ushakov suggested that Trump's remarks might have been intended ironically, emphasizing that there are no ongoing plots.

This response comes amid a backdrop of heightened tensions showcased by Xi Jinping's warning of global choices between peace and war, during a grand military parade in Beijing alongside Putin and Kim.

