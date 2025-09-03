Left Menu

Political Rift: Kavitha Quits BRS, Alleges Conspiracy by Harish Rao

Kavitha resigns from the KCR-led BRS party, citing pressure on her father and accusing cousin Harish Rao of conspiracy. She announced her resignation as a Member of the Legislative Council, alleging Harish Rao's collusion with CM A Revanth Reddy against the KCR family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:08 IST
Political Rift: Kavitha Quits BRS, Alleges Conspiracy by Harish Rao
Kavitha
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, K Kavitha, a senior leader from the BRS party, officially announced her resignation on Wednesday. She accused her cousin, former minister T Harish Rao, of conspiring against the family at the behest of political motives.

Kavitha, the daughter of BRS founder and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, made public her decision to step down from the Legislative Council as well, stating there was undue pressure on her father, KCR, compelling him to take action against her.

Addressing a media gathering, Kavitha alleged that Harish Rao was in a covert alliance with the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and urged her brother, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, to be vigilant against these alleged conspiracies. She also implicated Harish and Santosh Rao in potential corruption linked to a CBI probe against KCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Currency Woes: Yen and Pound Under Pressure Amid Fiscal Concerns

Global Currency Woes: Yen and Pound Under Pressure Amid Fiscal Concerns

 Global
2
Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd Sets IPO with ₹401 Crore Target

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd Sets IPO with ₹401 Crore Target

 India
3
Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation

Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation

 India
4
Rachel Reeves: Navigating Britain's Economic Challenges

Rachel Reeves: Navigating Britain's Economic Challenges

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025