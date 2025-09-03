Political Rift: Kavitha Quits BRS, Alleges Conspiracy by Harish Rao

In a dramatic turn of events, K Kavitha, a senior leader from the BRS party, officially announced her resignation on Wednesday. She accused her cousin, former minister T Harish Rao, of conspiring against the family at the behest of political motives.

Kavitha, the daughter of BRS founder and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, made public her decision to step down from the Legislative Council as well, stating there was undue pressure on her father, KCR, compelling him to take action against her.

Addressing a media gathering, Kavitha alleged that Harish Rao was in a covert alliance with the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and urged her brother, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, to be vigilant against these alleged conspiracies. She also implicated Harish and Santosh Rao in potential corruption linked to a CBI probe against KCR.

