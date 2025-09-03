Maratha Quota Agitation: Activist Manoj Jarange's Legal Battle Continues

Activist Manoj Jarange, who led the Maratha quota agitation at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, has halted his hunger strike following the Maharashtra government's decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas. These certificates will allow beneficiaries to access reservation benefits akin to those available for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Bombay High Court, however, is pressing Jarange to submit affidavits denying allegations of instigating violence and causing public property damage during the five-day protest. Despite the resolution of certain demands, the court emphasizes the necessity of these statements to clear Jarange and his associates of serious charges mentioned in various petitions.

During legal proceedings, advocates on behalf of Jarange maintained no significant damage resulted from the agitation beyond public inconvenience. The court granted a four-week period for Jarange and his team to file the necessary affidavits, after which it intends to resolve the pending petitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)