Crisis in Bosnia: Controversial Serb Government Reshuffle Sparks Tensions

The parliament of Bosnia's Serb Republic has voted to approve a government reshuffle, a decision the opposition claims is illegal. The controversy stems from the involvement of Milorad Dodik, the region's president, who has been banned from politics but initiated the changes regardless.

This political maneuver has deepened the ongoing crisis in the region, bringing fears of renewed tensions akin to those experienced during the tumultuous period following the collapse of Yugoslavia. Notably, Dodik, a pro-Russian separatist, has been defying his political ban, refusing to relinquish power despite the legal challenges against him.

With accusations of illegality looming, the newly reshuffled government is set to confront upcoming challenges under the leadership of Savo Minic. Meanwhile, the opposition boycotted the vote, reinforcing their stance against Dodik's controversial influence and the legality of his recent political activity.

