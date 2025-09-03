Crisis in Bosnia: Controversial Serb Government Reshuffle Sparks Tensions
Bosnia's Serb Republic parliament has approved a government reshuffle, deemed illegal by the opposition due to the involvement of banned leader Milorad Dodik. This move intensifies the region's separatist crisis, posing a significant threat to Balkan peace since Yugoslavia's downfall. Dodik nominates new leadership amid calls for a referendum.
The parliament of Bosnia's Serb Republic has voted to approve a government reshuffle, a decision the opposition claims is illegal. The controversy stems from the involvement of Milorad Dodik, the region's president, who has been banned from politics but initiated the changes regardless.
This political maneuver has deepened the ongoing crisis in the region, bringing fears of renewed tensions akin to those experienced during the tumultuous period following the collapse of Yugoslavia. Notably, Dodik, a pro-Russian separatist, has been defying his political ban, refusing to relinquish power despite the legal challenges against him.
With accusations of illegality looming, the newly reshuffled government is set to confront upcoming challenges under the leadership of Savo Minic. Meanwhile, the opposition boycotted the vote, reinforcing their stance against Dodik's controversial influence and the legality of his recent political activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP, RSS, Election Commission are indulging in 'vote chori' in India, alleges Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar's Ara.
''What Election Commission thinks will not happen in Bihar,'' says TN CM Stalin.
Two BJP leaders with Election Commission's help want to finish democracy in India, alleges RJD's Tejashwi in Patna.
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Election Commission's Inaction
Uttar Pradesh Sets Democratic Milestone with New Election Commission Office