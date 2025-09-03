Left Menu

Thailand Political Turmoil: A Quest for New Leadership

Thailand faces political uncertainty as the opposition People's Party supports Anutin Charnvirakul for prime minister, challenging the ruling Pheu Thai's grip. While calls for a new election intensify, the nation's Constitutional Court has dismissed two prime ministers in quick succession, adding to the turbulent landscape.

Thailand Political Turmoil: A Quest for New Leadership
Amidst ongoing political unrest, Thailand's political landscape saw significant developments on Wednesday. The People's Party, Thailand's largest opposition group, has pledged support for Anutin Charnvirakul as the new prime minister, presenting a challenge to the ruling Pheu Thai party. This comes as the Pheu Thai advocates for dissolving Parliament in favor of fresh elections.

The country's Constitutional Court has played a central role in recent upheavals by dismissing two prime ministers over alleged ethical breaches, heightening tensions. Anutin's potential leadership hinges on conditions for a broader democratic reform, including constitutional amendments. The People's Party demands that a new Anutin-led government arrange for a general election within four months.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has cautioned against the economic impact of prolonged political instability and calls for returning power to the electorate. Meanwhile, the People's Party seeks constitutional reforms to curb the monarchy's powers, a contentious move opposed by Senate members loyal to the royalist establishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

