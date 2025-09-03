Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, accused BJP leaders of neglecting youth interests amid internal power struggles. He criticized police action against students protesting an unrecognized law course at Barabanki's Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, and shared visuals of clashes between students, BJP, and SP workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:17 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  Country:
  India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP on Wednesday, accusing leaders of prioritizing internal conflicts over youth welfare. His comments came after police cracked down on student protests at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University in Barabanki, following claims of students being enrolled in an unapproved law course.

In response to videos showing baton-wielding officers confronting protesters, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath removed the city circle officer. Yadav has amplified grievances by sharing footage of police aggression and clashes between BJP and Samajwadi Party activists in Gorakhpur. He condemned the ruling party's superficial gestures of apology.

Yadav accused the BJP of deceiving the public with staged apologies and expressed concerns over a power struggle within its ranks, which he linked to the Barabanki incident. Calling for compensation for those injured, he emphasized the growing disillusionment among students, questioning their association with the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

