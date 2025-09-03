British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's Tax Controversy

British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is facing intense public scrutiny after admitting to an underpayment of property tax on an apartment she purchased in Hove. The property in question, located in a scenic seaside resort in southern England, has become the center of a political storm.

In a candid interview with Sky News, Rayner revealed she had contemplated resigning amidst the controversy. She has since contacted His Majesty's Revenue and Customs to rectify the tax oversight and voluntarily referred herself to the ministerial standards watchdog. Rayner reiterated her commitment to upholding the rules, citing reliance on flawed financial advice for the oversight.

Opposition voices have been quick to criticize, with Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty calling for her resignation. The incident adds to a series of challenges facing Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government, which has seen multiple resignations over recent controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)